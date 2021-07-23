 Skip to main content

2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Ault Global

 

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBS) Executive Chairman Milton Ault III  acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.34. The insider spent $23,399 to buy the stock.

 

What’s Happening: Ault Global, last week, formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, a Nevada corporation (AGREE), to invest in commercial real estate. The company’s shares have surged around 7% in the past five days.

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending, and advanced textile technology.

 

Pingtan Marine Enterprise

The Trade: Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) CFO LiMing Yung bought a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of 91 cents per share. The insider spent $7,280 on buying those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock fell around 1.5% in today’s session and has lost 58% year to date.

What Pingtan Marine Enterprise Does: Pingtan Marine Enterprise is a marine enterprises group primarily engaging in ocean fishing.

