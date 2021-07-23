5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) - P/E: 6.56 Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) - P/E: 4.63 Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) - P/E: 9.65 Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) - P/E: 9.45 Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) - P/E: 5.68

This quarter, B2Gold experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.14 in Q4 and is now 0.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.21%, which has increased by 0.05% from 3.16% last quarter.

Great Panther Mining has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.0, which has decreased by 100.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.02. Great Panther Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Resolute Forest Products saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.55 in Q4 to 1.45 now. Resolute Forest Products does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.69, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Jewett-Cameron Trading does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Golden Star Resources saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.11 in Q4 to 0.04 now. Golden Star Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.