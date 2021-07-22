 Skip to main content

IEA Bags Coal Ash Removal Contract by Dominion Energy

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
IEA Bags Coal Ash Removal Contract by Dominion Energy
  • Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) has been awarded the Chesterfield Coal Ash Removal contract at the Chesterfield Power Station in Virginia by Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) to IEA’s subsidiary Saiia Construction, which specializes in industrial heavy civil construction for the power generation, aggregate mining, and pulp and paper sectors.
  • The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • During the 2019 Virginia General Assembly, legislation requires Dominion Energy to remove all coal ash totaling ~15 million cubic yards at the Chesterfield Power Station. 
  • Saiia Construction has been tasked with the closure of the Upper and Lower Ash Ponds at Chesterfield.
  • Work began in May and is expected to take ~3 years to complete. Contract size not disclosed.
  • Price action: IEA shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $12.45 on the last check Thursday.

