IEA Bags Coal Ash Removal Contract by Dominion Energy
- Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) has been awarded the Chesterfield Coal Ash Removal contract at the Chesterfield Power Station in Virginia by Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) to IEA’s subsidiary Saiia Construction, which specializes in industrial heavy civil construction for the power generation, aggregate mining, and pulp and paper sectors.
- The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- During the 2019 Virginia General Assembly, legislation requires Dominion Energy to remove all coal ash totaling ~15 million cubic yards at the Chesterfield Power Station.
- Saiia Construction has been tasked with the closure of the Upper and Lower Ash Ponds at Chesterfield.
- Work began in May and is expected to take ~3 years to complete. Contract size not disclosed.
- Price action: IEA shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $12.45 on the last check Thursday.
