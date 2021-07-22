 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PAE Secures $74.2M Base Operating Support Services Contract By NAVFAC Far East

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
PAE Secures $74.2M Base Operating Support Services Contract By NAVFAC Far East
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has been awarded an IDIQ contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operating support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. 
  • The single-award contract is currently valued at up to ¥8.18 billion (~$74.2 million). The contract has a 12-month base period that may be extended to June 2026 through four one-year options with an additional 60-day demobilization period. 
  • Under the contract, PAE would provide maintenance and repair of facilities, including family housing, custodial services, grounds maintenance, wastewater operations, and maintenance and environmental services.
  • Price action: PAE shares traded lower by 1.25% at $9.47 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAE)

PAE Bags $30m Task Order On Contract Field Team Maintenance Services For Aviation Maintenance And Logistics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com