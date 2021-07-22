PAE Secures $74.2M Base Operating Support Services Contract By NAVFAC Far East
- PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has been awarded an IDIQ contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operating support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
- The single-award contract is currently valued at up to ¥8.18 billion (~$74.2 million). The contract has a 12-month base period that may be extended to June 2026 through four one-year options with an additional 60-day demobilization period.
- Under the contract, PAE would provide maintenance and repair of facilities, including family housing, custodial services, grounds maintenance, wastewater operations, and maintenance and environmental services.
- Price action: PAE shares traded lower by 1.25% at $9.47 on the last check Thursday.
