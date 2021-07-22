Why DiDi Global Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) shares are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is said to weigh an unprecedented penalty for DiDi after IPO.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

DiDi Global is a go-to brand in China for shared mobility, providing consumers with a range of safe, affordable, and convenient mobility services, including ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility.

DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $10.38. At the time of publication, shares were trading 8.0% lower at $10.57.