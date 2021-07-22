 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why DiDi Global Shares Are Getting Hammered Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) shares are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is said to weigh an unprecedented penalty for DiDi after IPO.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. It is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

DiDi Global is a go-to brand in China for shared mobility, providing consumers with a range of safe, affordable, and convenient mobility services, including ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility.

DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $10.38. At the time of publication, shares were trading 8.0% lower at $10.57. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIDI)

Understanding DiDi Global's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing DiDi Global's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Analyzing DiDi Global's Unusual Options Activity
Why DiDi Global Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Unusual Options Activity Insight: DiDi Global
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews IPOs Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com