Triterras, essDOCS Partner To Digitize Bulk Cargo Trading
- Fintech company Triterras Inc (NASDAQ: TRIT) collaborated with paperless global trade management company essDOCS to accelerate the use of digital trade documents for Triterras' international community of commodity traders.
- essDOCS helps make bulk cargo trading paperless and more efficient, helping traders entirely or partially digitize trade operations and finance processes.
- Triterras will integrate essDOCS' CargoDocs electronic document abilities onto Kratos, enabling Triterras' customers to create, review and approve a paper or electronic bills of lading (eB/L) with their supply chain.
- essDOCS' technology accelerates documentation processes to help the trading industry drive efficiencies, reduce fraud risk, and eliminate errors, essDOCS co-CEO Alexander Goulandris stated.
- He estimates the arrangement to deliver transformative benefits to the Kratos marketplace and its customers.
- Price action: TRIT shares traded higher by 15.1% at $6.01 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
