 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Triterras, essDOCS Partner To Digitize Bulk Cargo Trading
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Triterras, essDOCS Partner To Digitize Bulk Cargo Trading
  • Fintech company Triterras Inc (NASDAQ: TRITcollaborated with paperless global trade management company essDOCS to accelerate the use of digital trade documents for Triterras' international community of commodity traders.
  • essDOCS helps make bulk cargo trading paperless and more efficient, helping traders entirely or partially digitize trade operations and finance processes. 
  • Triterras will integrate essDOCS' CargoDocs electronic document abilities onto Kratos, enabling Triterras' customers to create, review and approve a paper or electronic bills of lading (eB/L) with their supply chain.
  • essDOCS' technology accelerates documentation processes to help the trading industry drive efficiencies, reduce fraud risk, and eliminate errors, essDOCS co-CEO Alexander Goulandris stated. 
  • He estimates the arrangement to deliver transformative benefits to the Kratos marketplace and its customers.
  • Price action: TRIT shares traded higher by 15.1% at $6.01 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRIT)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Triterras to Acquire Minority Interest in ECAPS For $4M; Forge Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com