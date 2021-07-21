EXCLUSIVE: Paycor's CEO On IPO, COVID-19, Working From Home

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) CEO Raul Villar Jr. went into detail about his company’s Wednesday IPO, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent work from home environment on Benzinga’s "PreMarket Prep: At The Close" show.

Villar went into detail about the company’s first day as a publicly traded company and talked about how Paycor has continued to add employees despite a labor shortage.

Furthermore, Villar said the delta variant of COVID-19 has brought a new wave of demand for its product.

Paycor provides a platform that modernizes every aspect of people management, from the hiring process to onboarding to employee retention. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a great demand for the revolutionary people management platform, the CEO said.

PYCR Price Action: Paycor finished the session up 13.26% at $26.05 and was gaining another 1.34% in the after-hours session.