EXCLUSIVE: Paycor's CEO On IPO, COVID-19, Working From Home

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 5:09pm   Comments

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) CEO Raul Villar Jr. went into detail about his company’s Wednesday IPO, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent work from home environment on Benzinga’s "PreMarket Prep: At The Close" show.

Villar went into detail about the company’s first day as a publicly traded company and talked about how Paycor has continued to add employees despite a labor shortage.

Furthermore, Villar said the delta variant of COVID-19 has brought a new wave of demand for its product.

Paycor provides a platform that modernizes every aspect of people management, from the hiring process to onboarding to employee retention. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a great demand for the revolutionary people management platform, the CEO said. 

PYCR Price Action: Paycor finished the session up 13.26% at $26.05 and was gaining another 1.34% in the after-hours session. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: PaycorNews Management IPOs Exclusives Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

