IEA Secures Wind Construction Contract In Colorado
- Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) subsidiary IEA Constructors has been awarded the Panorama Wind Farm contract by Leeward Renewable Energy, a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure.
- The award is for the construction of the 145 megawatt utility-scale wind farm in Weld County, Colorado. Construction will begin in July and be complete in December 2021.
- IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement, and construction needs of the project. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- Price Action: IEA shares are trading higher by 5.69% at $12.63 on the last check Wednesday.
