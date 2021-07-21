 Skip to main content

IEA Secures Wind Construction Contract In Colorado

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) subsidiary IEA Constructors has been awarded the Panorama Wind Farm contract by Leeward Renewable Energy, a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure.
  • The award is for the construction of the 145 megawatt utility-scale wind farm in Weld County, Colorado. Construction will begin in July and be complete in December 2021.
  • IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement, and construction needs of the project. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: IEA shares are trading higher by 5.69% at $12.63 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

