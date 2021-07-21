 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

QIWI To Sell Stake In Tochka Project To Bank Otkritie
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
QIWI To Sell Stake In Tochka Project To Bank Otkritie
  • Payment and financial services provider QIWI PLC (NASDAQ: QIWIagreed to sell its stake in JSC Tochka to Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation PJSC.
  • QIWI will sell a 40% stake in the capital of Tochka, which represents a 45% economic interest in the company.
  • QIWI's stake has a valuation of RUB 4.95 billion.
  • Otkritie Bank owns 41.0% of QIWI's shares, representing 13.7% of the voting power.
  • QIWI, Otkritie Bank, and Tochka's management team established QIWI's equity associate Tochka in June 2018. 
  • QIWI Bank and Otkritie Bank provide banking services to Tochka clients, while Tochka handles IT infrastructure, support, and related services.
  • Price action: QIWI shares traded higher by 3.19% at $10.36 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QIWI)

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Understanding QIWI's Unusual Options Activity
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
Understanding QIWI's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Asset Sales Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com