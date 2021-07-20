 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Brickell Biotech Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a bought deal offering of common stock of $5 million, which was later increased to $7 million.

Brickell Biotech is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on identifying, developing, and commercialising various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is sofipironium bromide that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. 

At the time of publication, shares of Brickell Biotech were trading 15.4% lower at $0.62 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.70. 
 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Brickell Biotech Stock Moves Higher After Complete Enrollment In Phase 3 Studies Of Sofpironium Bromide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com