Del Taco Restaurants Signs Franchise Partnership With Consolidated Taco Holdings

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACOhas signed a new franchise partnership with Consolidated Taco Holdings (CTH), a sister company to Consolidated Burger Holdings (CBH).
  • This deal will bring 12 new Del Taco locations to Florida's Panhandle.
  • "This new multi-unit plan to expand throughout Florida propels us forward in realizing our vision for significant brand growth led by franchisees in the Southeast region of the U.S.," said SVP of Development Jeff Little.
  • CBH owns and operates more than 60 Burger King locations throughout Georgia and Florida.
  • Price action: TACO shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $9.03 on the last check Tuesday.

