BIMI International Medical Appoints Amy Xue As CFO
- Healthcare products and services provider BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) has appointed Amy Xue as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2021.
- BIMI, which recently changed its name from BOQI International Medical Inc., dismissed Jun Jia as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2021.
- Xue’s compensation shall consist of an annual base salary of $300,000.
- Before joining BIMI, Xue served as CFO at iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK).
- She has also served as the CFO of Goldenbridge Acquisition Ltd and is also the Audit Committee Chairwoman at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ).
- Xue is a CPA and ACCA certified accountant and experienced senior finance executive.
- Price action: BIMI shares are trading lower by 2.70% at $1.08 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management