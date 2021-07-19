 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BIMI International Medical Appoints Amy Xue As CFO

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Share:
BIMI International Medical Appoints Amy Xue As CFO
  • Healthcare products and services provider BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) has appointed Amy Xue as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2021.
  • BIMI, which recently changed its name from BOQI International Medical Inc., dismissed Jun Jia as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2021.
  • Xue’s compensation shall consist of an annual base salary of $300,000.
  • Before joining BIMI, Xue served as CFO at iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK).
  • She has also served as the CFO of Goldenbridge Acquisition Ltd and is also the Audit Committee Chairwoman at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ).
  • Xue is a CPA and ACCA certified accountant and experienced senior finance executive.
  • Price action: BIMI shares are trading lower by 2.70% at $1.08 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIMI + IFMK)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com