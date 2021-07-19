EXCLUSIVE: Quantum Computing's CEO On Why Nasdaq Listing Matters

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT), a pure-play quantum software company, announced its uplisting on the Nasdaq exchange last week.

In light of the development, Benzinga caught up with QCI CEO Robert Liscouski.

About: The longer the code, the more difficult it is to process.

That’s according to Liscouski, who says traditional computing devices struggle with the complex calculations involved in finding an arrangement to an optimized outcome.

With quantum computing, data is recorded and stored in different ways that enable faster and lower cost calculations.

About Qatalyst: QCI, in a move to expand the use of quantum computing beyond cybersecurity, AI, engineering and manufacturing, brings businesses its flagship product Qatalyst.

Qatalyst is the first to drive computational results on any quantum or classical computer without complex programming or low-level coding, quantum experts or exorbitantly long and costly development cycles.

Simply put, Qatalyst, which is available via the AWS cloud and Braket, allows businesses their first real opportunity to solve mission-critical problems with respect to supply chains, logistics, transportation and more.

Liscouski On Innovation: Given a background in law enforcement, intelligence, and technology, Liscouski said he can see where advanced technologies can make a difference operationally.

“I have an understanding of big data problems at the operational level,” he said in a discussion on filling a niche in the nascent quantum software space.

“We started this company over three years ago with the concept of trying to develop software for quantum computing.”

In explaining QCI’s place in the market, Liscouski brings up the analogy of flip phones and smartphones.

After smartphone hardware came along, a plethora of apps were developed, pushing the boundaries of what the hardware could do.

“That’s the point where we’re at today,” he said. “We want to connect end-users with quantum computers to really stress them, to push the limits and boundaries of what they can do so ultimately they can be a useful technology.”

Why QCI Uplisted: To do so, QCI decided to list on the Nasdaq, thereby elevating its profile in the investment community.

“After careful consideration, we chose the Nasdaq [as] they recognize the value of technology companies,” the CEO added.

Now that the company is listed on a reputable, U.S.-based exchange, institutional investors will be more inclined to allocate sufficient capital to the nascent space, he said.

Outlook: QCI is filling a gap, allowing businesses operational use of quantum computers.

Going forward, given a strong infrastructure and partnerships with organizations like Los Alamos National Laboratories, QCI will look to proof of concepts to show the efficacy and value of its approach.

“We’re also focusing intently on a hybrid approach that a lot of the folks in the industry – Amazon included – are extremely focused on being able to leverage classical computing in the cloud with quantum computing in the cloud,” Liscouski said.

“This is going to be a new frontier for technology and it doesn’t mean that it’s going to obliterate classical computing.”

