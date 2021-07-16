Microsoft Resurrects Clippy As An Emoji

Clippy, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) anthropomorphic paper clip that polarized PC users during the 1990s, is making a comeback as an emoji.

Emoji-A-Go-Go: Microsoft has refreshed more than 1,800 emoji in its Windows and Microsoft 365 products, opting for more 3D and animation in its offerings. In a blog posting, Claire Anderson, Microsoft art director and emojiologist, explained the emoji has secured “their role as integral communication tools in our online spaces, and you’ll be able to use each of these refreshed and new emoji across platforms and devices.”

One surprise in the pack is the redesign of the paper clip emoji. Anderson explained that “we may use fewer paper clips today than we did in Clippy’s heyday, but we couldn’t resist the nostalgic pull.” As a result, the flat and standard-design paperclip emoji was jettisoned for a new look with what Anderson described as “the beloved Clippy.”

The Clip Got Clipped: But whether Clippy was “beloved” when it first appeared as the Office Assistant interface in early versions of Microsoft Office can be the subject of a lively debate.

Microsoft fielded a fairly high volume of negative commentary about the animated paperclip, to the point that it tried to play the sour sentiment for laughs by putting up an anti-Clippy website that generated more than 22 million hits within a year of its launch.

Clippy was eventually removed from Office in 2001, but Microsoft made a few teasing efforts at bringing the character back. Ahead of its new emoji reinvention, the company sought user feedback via its social media sites on whether Clippy deserved another chance.

Photo: Microsoft.