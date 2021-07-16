Vivint Smart Home Enters Strategic Partnership With Freedom Forever
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) enters into a strategic partnership with Freedom Forever, a residential solar system installer.
- This partnership will help homeowners get a step closer to living in a smart home that generates as much energy as it uses.
- Freedom Forever customers will have a Vivint smart home system professionally installed as the first step in the solar installation process. Vivint customers will have an immediate opportunity to add clean energy production to their homes through Freedom Forever.
- Price action: VVNT shares traded higher by 3.65% at $12.50 on the last check Friday.
