Hilton Hotels Expands In Mexico By Adding Three Resorts

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) has expanded its presence in Mexico by signing three managed resorts, Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort, and the luxurious Conrad Tulum.
  • Hilton has more than 70 hotels open and more than 30 in the development pipeline in Mexico.
  • Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, developed by Parks Hospitality and owned by Fibra UNO, will convert in Q4 FY21.
  • Conrad Tulum will join the Hilton portfolio in Q4 FY21 and Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort will join in Q1 FY22. Both are owned and developed by Parks Hospitality.
  • Price action: HLT shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $124.32 on the last check Friday.

