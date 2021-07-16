 Skip to main content

Jacobs Engineering Appointed East West Rail Program Partner

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 11:13am   Comments
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) agreed to the role as the East West Rail program partner for providing integration across a diverse supply chain during the three-year development phase of program to construct a new rail link between Oxford and Cambridge.
  • East West Rail estimates the contract value at $50 million (£35 million) over three years.
  • This rail line will reconnect Oxford and Cambridge, separated since the closure of the 'Varsity Line' in the 1960s, and provide a transport link between Oxford, Bicester, Milton Keynes, Bedford, and Cambridge.
  • Jacobs has committed to work with social enterprise partnerships, voluntary and community sector organizations, and small and medium–sized enterprises to deliver a program of social value.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.24% at $132.33 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

