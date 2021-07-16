 Skip to main content

Lighi Bonds With Xinghe Zhilian Automotive Technology Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:10am   Comments
  • Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZIcollaborated with Xinghe Zhilian Automotive Technology Co., Ltd to integrate LIZHI's audio products into Xinghe Zhilian's in-car communications and entertainment network.
  • The arrangement will apply LIZHI's audio products to more in-car scenarios and boost LIZHI's audio technology application in vehicles through Xinghe Zhilian's IoV network, Lizhi CEO Jinnan (Marco) Lai said.
  • It may also accelerate LIZHI's foray into the field of in-car audio and bring LIZHI's extensive podcast content and immersive audio experiences to a broader range of users.
  • Price action: LIZI shares traded higher by 13.5% at $6.30 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

