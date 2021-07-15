 Skip to main content

Nikola Shares Gain After Adding Five Independent Dealers For Class 8 Truck Sales And Service

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 10:52am   Comments
Nikola Shares Gain After Adding Five Independent Dealers For Class 8 Truck Sales And Service
  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has added five independent dealers with more than 51 locations across the U.S. for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage.
  • The new locations cover Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland.
  • The Nikola dealer network expansion includes HOLT Truck Centers with 7 locations, Empire Truck & Trailer with 7 locations, Wagner Equipment Co with 11 locations, Ring Power with 14 locations, and Carter Machinery with 12 locations.
  • With the latest addition, the number of Nikola sales and service locations stands at 116 across the U.S.
  • Price action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 6.12% at $14.74 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

