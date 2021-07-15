Nikola Shares Gain After Adding Five Independent Dealers For Class 8 Truck Sales And Service
- Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has added five independent dealers with more than 51 locations across the U.S. for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage.
- The new locations cover Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland.
- The Nikola dealer network expansion includes HOLT Truck Centers with 7 locations, Empire Truck & Trailer with 7 locations, Wagner Equipment Co with 11 locations, Ring Power with 14 locations, and Carter Machinery with 12 locations.
- With the latest addition, the number of Nikola sales and service locations stands at 116 across the U.S.
- Price action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 6.12% at $14.74 on the last check Thursday.
