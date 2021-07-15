 Skip to main content

GreenBox POS Announces Stablecoin Platform Spin-Off, Offers Special Dividend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 9:14am   Comments
GreenBox POS Announces Stablecoin Platform Spin-Off, Offers Special Dividend
  • Financial technology company GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOXplans to implement a Special Dividend Series in two parts.
  • The dividend is related to the planned spin-off of its subsidiary that controls the recently launched stablecoin platform. 
  • It plans to announce the record date for the spin-off before the end of the year.
  • GreenBox shareholders of record on Aug. 16 will be entitled to receive a right to 0.35 of a share in the stablecoin platform for every GreenBox share.
  • GreenBox shareholders of record on the second record date will receive a right to 0.20 of a share in the stablecoin platform for every GreenBox share.
  • No GreenBox shareholder will receive a right to 0.55 of a share in the stablecoin platform. 
  • The second record date will likely be in the Q4 of 2021.
  • Price action: GBOX shares traded higher by 0.94% at $11.79 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Small Cap Tech Media

