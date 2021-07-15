 Skip to main content

StarTek Partners With Automation Anywhere To Strengthen Robotic Process Automation

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 10:30am   Comments
  • StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) announced a strategic collaboration with Automation Anywhere to strengthen its Robotic Process Automation capabilities.
  • Together they will implement AI-powered RPA capabilities across customer experience (CX) value chain as per demand from its partners.
  • The partnership supports Startek's vision to fast-track access and benefits of Intelligent RPA, digital workforce, and other value-added services across its customer business processes.
  • This partnership's key objectives also include supporting RPA skill development through strategic investments in Enablement, Advisory, CX, and Industry-specific solutions.
  • Price action: SRT shares traded lower by 0.58% at $6.87 on the last check Thursday.

