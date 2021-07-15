StarTek Partners With Automation Anywhere To Strengthen Robotic Process Automation
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) announced a strategic collaboration with Automation Anywhere to strengthen its Robotic Process Automation capabilities.
- Together they will implement AI-powered RPA capabilities across customer experience (CX) value chain as per demand from its partners.
- The partnership supports Startek's vision to fast-track access and benefits of Intelligent RPA, digital workforce, and other value-added services across its customer business processes.
- This partnership's key objectives also include supporting RPA skill development through strategic investments in Enablement, Advisory, CX, and Industry-specific solutions.
- Price action: SRT shares traded lower by 0.58% at $6.87 on the last check Thursday.
