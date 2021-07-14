XL Fleet Launches Hybrid Electric Drive System For Isuzu NPR-HD
- XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) announced its XL Hybrid electric drive system is now available as an upfit solution for the new Isuzu NPR-HD of Isuzu Motors Ltd (OTC: ISUZY).
- The electrification system enables Isuzu customers to electrify medium-duty low cab forward vehicles suited for last-mile delivery, beverage distribution, utility work, and foodservice.
- The XL Hybrid system features a lithium-ion battery, electric motor, inverter, and control software and transforms traditional gas-powered fleet vehicles into hybrid electric units.
- The NPR-HD is the second Isuzu vehicle XL Fleet has electrified after initially launching its hybrid system on Isuzu Reach diesel walk-through van in 2015.
- XL Fleet's hybrid system on the Isuzu NPR-HD is now available for purchase throughout North America.
- Price action: XL shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $6.80 on the last check Wednesday.
