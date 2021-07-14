 Skip to main content

Allied Esports Entertainment Appoints Libing (Claire) Wu As CEO; Frank Ng Departs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:52am   Comments
  • Esports entertainment company Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) CEO Frank Ng resigned effective July 13. The company did not disclose any reasons for the exit.
  • Former independent director, Libing (Claire) Wu will become the new CEO, President, and General Counsel immediately.
  • Wu was the VP and General Counsel of Asia Pacific Capital, Inc and Senior Counsel at the New York law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP before accepting the new role.
  • The company recently completed selling the World Poker Tour to Element Partners, LLC.
  • Price action: AESE shares traded lower by 0.90% at $2.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Tech Media

