Allied Esports Entertainment Appoints Libing (Claire) Wu As CEO; Frank Ng Departs
- Esports entertainment company Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) CEO Frank Ng resigned effective July 13. The company did not disclose any reasons for the exit.
- Former independent director, Libing (Claire) Wu will become the new CEO, President, and General Counsel immediately.
- Wu was the VP and General Counsel of Asia Pacific Capital, Inc and Senior Counsel at the New York law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP before accepting the new role.
- The company recently completed selling the World Poker Tour to Element Partners, LLC.
- Price action: AESE shares traded lower by 0.90% at $2.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
