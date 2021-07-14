 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asensus Surgical Files For FDA Nod For Additional Capabilities Of Laparoscopy System

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Share:
Asensus Surgical Files For FDA Nod For Additional Capabilities Of Laparoscopy System
  • Asensus Surgical Inc (NYSE: ASXChas filed a 510(k) submission with the FDA for an expansion of capabilities on the previously cleared Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU). 
  • The ISU is used on the Company's Senhance Surgical System, which enables digital laparoscopy.
  • The current features of the ISU enable machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon. The new features would expand to include more advanced features to gather real-time data during surgery based on the anatomical structures in the surgical field.
  • Price Action: ASXC shares are up 5. 3% at $2.59 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASXC)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs LaparoscopyNews Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com