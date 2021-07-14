 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ZoomInfo Raises $300M Via Senior Notes In Downsized Offering To Refinance Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 6:15am   Comments
Share:
ZoomInfo Raises $300M Via Senior Notes In Downsized Offering To Refinance Debt
  • Subscription-based software as a service company ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) subsidiaries, ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, and ZoomInfo Finance Corp priced the offering of an additional $300 million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029. 
  • The company downsized the offering from $350 million on Feb. 2.
  • Together with additional term loans incurred under its existing first lien credit agreement, the offering proceeds will serve to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under the first lien credit agreement, pay the transaction fees and expenses, and general corporate purposes. 
  • ZoomInfo held $738.7 million in long-term debt as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: ZI shares closed lower by 0.19% at $52.93 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZI)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com