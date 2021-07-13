 Skip to main content

Citi Downgrades First Solar To Neutral As Growth Drivers Play Out
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 6:47am   Comments
  • Citigroup analyst J.B. Lowe downgraded First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Neutral from Buy with a $100 price target, implying a 6.1% upside potential.
  • Since April, the stock has flipped from lagging its module producer peers and the broader solar sector year-to-date to outperforming. 
  • Several of the catalysts he laid out in his April upgrade have played out, Lowe added. The triggers included the U.S. tax and trade policies, higher estimate revisions relative to production, and margin outperformance.
  • Price action: FSLR shares traded lower by 1% at $93.35 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for FSLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2021Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

