 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Streamline Health Solns: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 11:15am   Comments
Share:

In Q1, Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) posted sales of $2.95 million. Earnings were up 87.69%, but Streamline Health Solns still reported an overall loss of $2.46 million. Streamline Health Solns collected $2.97 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $1.31 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Streamline Health Solns's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Streamline Health Solns posted an ROCE of -0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Streamline Health Solns, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Streamline Health Solns reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.07/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.

 

Related Articles (STRM)

Streamline Health Solns Insights: Return On Capital Employed
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Streamline Health Solns Insights: Return On Capital Employed
Streamline Health Solns Insights: Return On Capital Employed
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Streamline Health Solns: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com