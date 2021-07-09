 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: HealthEquity

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Share:

Return On Capital Employed Overview: HealthEquity

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) posted Q1 earnings of $4.25 million, an increase from Q4 of 367.99%. Sales dropped to $184.20 million, a 2.11% decrease between quarters. In Q4, HealthEquity brought in $188.17 million in sales but lost $1.59 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in HealthEquity's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, HealthEquity posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For HealthEquity, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Recap

HealthEquity reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.38/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.32/share.

 

Related Articles (HQY)

Looking Into HealthEquity's Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2021
HealthEquity Insights: Return On Capital Employed
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
A Look Into HealthEquity's Debt
Recap: HealthEquity Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com