Capstone Green Energy Secures 2 MW Long-Term Rental Contract

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Capstone Green Energy Secures 2 MW Long-Term Rental Contract
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) signed a contract for a two megawatt (MW) long-term rental contract, expanding its microturbine rental business as part of its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business model.
  • The multi-year rental contract provides two C1000 Signature Series microturbines scheduled to be installed by the end of the current fiscal year.
  • The contract was secured by Capstone's local distribution partner, Cal Microturbine, Capstone's exclusive distributor for California, Hawaii, and Nevada and nonexclusive for Oregon and Washington.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares traded higher by 2.78% at $5.37 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

