Carlotz Partners With TiiCKER To Provide Consumer Shareholder Perks
- Used car retailer Carlotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has entered into a partnership with TiiCKER, a consumer shareholder loyalty platform, to connect directly with its consumer shareholders.
- TiiCKER provides access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and shareholder stores.
- CarLotz stock perks can be found at TiiCKER.com/LOTZ and include an exclusive discount and LOTZ-branded items for verified shareholders.
- "We want to connect with these investors in a meaningful way. Our program will reward our LOTZ owners for their loyalty by giving them access to the LOTZ Shareholder Store™ and retail investor site that includes a range of perks from branded merchandise to consignment discounts," said CEO Michael Bor.
- Price action: LOTZ shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $4.85 on the last check Thursday.
