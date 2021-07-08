 Skip to main content

Carlotz Partners With TiiCKER To Provide Consumer Shareholder Perks

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
  • Used car retailer Carlotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZhas entered into a partnership with TiiCKER, a consumer shareholder loyalty platform, to connect directly with its consumer shareholders.
  • TiiCKER provides access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and shareholder stores.
  • CarLotz stock perks can be found at TiiCKER.com/LOTZ and include an exclusive discount and LOTZ-branded items for verified shareholders.
  • "We want to connect with these investors in a meaningful way. Our program will reward our LOTZ owners for their loyalty by giving them access to the LOTZ Shareholder Store™ and retail investor site that includes a range of perks from branded merchandise to consignment discounts," said CEO Michael Bor.
  • Price action: LOTZ shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $4.85 on the last check Thursday.

