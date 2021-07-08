 Skip to main content

Littelfuse, Hirtenberger Automotive Safety Forge Product Development Joint Venture
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
  • Industrial technology manufacturing company Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ: LFUS) Hirtenberger Automotive Safety formed a product development joint venture referred to as Pyro Technology for Intelligent Circuit Disconnection (PYTIC).
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Through this collaboration, PYTIC has jointly developed a highly innovative product, the Pyro Safety Module (PSM).
  • The PYTIC PSM caters to the most advanced electric vehicles, including the 500V and 1,000V power classes.
  • The PSM's most crucial advantage over other products is its even faster detection of the overcurrent event and thus a significantly faster and safer disconnection of the battery from the rest of the vehicle.
  • Price action: LFUS shares traded lower by 0.61% at $248.04 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

