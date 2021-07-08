Hill International Bags Contract To Provide Project Management Oversight For 5-Star Anantara Resort Hotel
- Hill International (NYSE: HIL) has been awarded a contract by RAK Properties PJSC to provide project management services for the 5-star Anantara Resort Hotel at Mina Al Arab in the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate.
- The 71,000 SM, 174-key resort is located on the edge of an Eco Reserve and takes full advantage of this setting. Hill will provide project management services in support of the hotel.
- The project is scheduled for completion in late 2022.
- Price Action: HIL shares are down 2.02% at $2.42 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks