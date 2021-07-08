 Skip to main content

Hill International Bags Contract To Provide Project Management Oversight For 5-Star Anantara Resort Hotel

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
  • Hill International (NYSE: HIL) has been awarded a contract by RAK Properties PJSC to provide project management services for the 5-star Anantara Resort Hotel at Mina Al Arab in the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate.
  • The 71,000 SM, 174-key resort is located on the edge of an Eco Reserve and takes full advantage of this setting. Hill will provide project management services in support of the hotel.
  • The project is scheduled for completion in late 2022.
  • Price Action: HIL shares are down 2.02% at $2.42 on the last check Thursday.

