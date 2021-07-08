 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tier 1 European Communications Group Picks Allot To Protect Consumer, Small Business From Cyberthreats
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Tier 1 European Communications Group Picks Allot To Protect Consumer, Small Business From Cyberthreats
  • A Tier 1 European communications group, with operating units in the EU and North America, inked an agreement with Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) for cybersecurity services.
  • Allot will enable their operating units to offer cybersecurity services to consumer and small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers based on its HomeSecure, BusinessSecure, and an endpoint security application.
  • It will entail a recurring monthly fee from the actual number of subscribers using the cybersecurity solution.
  • Price action: ALLT shares traded higher by 1.57% at $20.10 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLT)

Allot Misses Q1 Revenue, FY21 Revenue Guidance Falls Short
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com