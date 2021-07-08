Tier 1 European Communications Group Picks Allot To Protect Consumer, Small Business From Cyberthreats
- A Tier 1 European communications group, with operating units in the EU and North America, inked an agreement with Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) for cybersecurity services.
- Allot will enable their operating units to offer cybersecurity services to consumer and small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers based on its HomeSecure, BusinessSecure, and an endpoint security application.
- It will entail a recurring monthly fee from the actual number of subscribers using the cybersecurity solution.
- Price action: ALLT shares traded higher by 1.57% at $20.10 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
