Bill Cosby Planning Post-Prison Comeback With Docuseries And Comedy Tour: Report

Bill Cosby is planning a post-prison return to show business with a new docuseries and a potential stand-up comedy tour.

What Happened: On June 30, the 83-year-old comic was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his 2017 conviction and 10-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a Canadian ex-professional basketball player, at his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania in 2004.

According to a TMZ report, Cosby’s first project as a free man is a five-part docuseries focused on his life, career and his experiences in court and behind bars. The series, which has yet to be linked to a specific network or streaming service, will include an in-depth interview with Cosby, along with insight from family members and friends.

TMZ also reported Cosby’s representatives have been in touch with promoters and comedy clubs who would be willing to have him back on stage, and he is reportedly interested in doing personal appearances in front of schools and community groups to discuss violence and the prison experience.

What Else Happened: But whether audiences are ready to embrace Cosby remains to be seen.

Actress Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby’s wife on his long-running sitcom, and broadcaster Geraldo Rivera both issued congratulatory statements following the news of Cosby’s release, but later withdrew their remarks amid public criticism.

Photo: Bill Cosby in 2011 by the World' Affairs Council / Flickr Creative Commons.