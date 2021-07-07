 Skip to main content

Looking Into Orion Energy Systems's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted Q4 earnings of $2.55 million, an increase from Q3 of 42.96%. Sales dropped to $35.50 million, a 19.78% decrease between quarters. In Q3, Orion Energy Systems earned $4.46 million, and total sales reached $44.25 million.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Orion Energy Systems posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Orion Energy Systems's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Orion Energy Systems reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.04/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.1/share.

 

