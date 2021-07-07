 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Hewlett Packard

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021
Looking at Q2, Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) earned $517.00 million, a 8.98% increase from the preceding quarter. Hewlett Packard's sales decreased to $6.70 billion, a 1.95% change since Q1. Hewlett Packard earned $568.00 million, and sales totaled $6.83 billion in Q1.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Hewlett Packard posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Hewlett Packard's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Hewlett Packard reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.46/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.42/share.

 

