Yandex Self-Driving Group, GrubHub Collaborate For Robot Delivery On US College Campuses
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 3:50pm   Comments

  • Autonomous vehicles developer Yandex NV's (NASDAQ: YNDX) Self-Driving Group forged a multi-year partnership with online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) for faster and more cost-effective deliveries on the U.S. college campuses.
  • The financial terms of the collaboration remain undisclosed.
  • Yandex autonomous delivery robots will join GrubHub's robust food delivery platform explicitly built for campus life.
  • GrubHub and Yandex SDG will launch delivery by autonomous robots at select campuses later this fall.
  • Price action: GRUB shares traded lower by 0.49% at $18.33, and YNDX shares traded lower by 0.91% at $70.67 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

