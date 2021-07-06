 Skip to main content

Meatech Explores Cultivated Pork Development

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
  • Meatech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITChas initiated cultivated pork research and development activities, focusing on cell lines and technologies for the mass production of cultivated pork. 
  • Meatech’s porcine cellular agriculture, if developed, will expand its markets, as pork is currently the most consumed meat across the globe. 
  • Meatech is developing a range of cultured meat technologies, developing potential alternatives to conventional factory farming of beef, chicken, and pork. 
  • “Our goal is to lead the upcoming agricultural revolution by making tomorrow’s meat safe, plentiful, and sustainable,” said CEO Sharon Fima. 
  • Price action: MITC shares are trading higher by 4.39% at $7.14 on the last check Tuesday.

