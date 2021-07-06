NuZee Appoints Patrick Shearer As Finance Chief
- Specialty coffee company NuZee Inc (NASDAQ: NUZE) has appointed Patrick Shearer as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
- Shearer will succeed Shanoop Kothari as CFO.
- Shearer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is a Certified Public Accountant in California.
- Shearer served as a Partner in the Risk and Financial Advisory Services practice of Deloitte, where his primary focus areas included accounting advisory, finance, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and capital markets.
- “Patrick’s expertise in finance, M&A, and capital markets will be beneficial to NuZee, as we position our company for expected growth ahead,” said CEO Masa Higashida.
- Price action: NUZE shares are trading lower by 2.88% at $3.03 on the last check Tuesday.
