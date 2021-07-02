Arcimoto Launches Pilot Program With Encinitas City To Test Electric Vehicles
- Electric vehicles manufacturer Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) is launching a joint municipal pilot program with the City of Encinitas to test the Fun Utility Vehicle, Deliverator, and Rapid Responder for use by Encinitas Lifeguards and Infrastructure and Sustainability Departments.
- The move aligns with Mayor Catherine Blakespear’s efforts to reduce carbon pollution and advance sustainable transportation in Encinitas.
- Throughout the 60-day pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by staff located at City Hall and the Marine Safety Division.
- “We hope to demonstrate the practical benefits of affordable, small-footprint electric vehicles for a variety of everyday uses that will save the City time and money while furthering their sustainability goals, which are substantial,” said CEO Mark Frohnmayer.
- Price action: FUV shares are trading lower by 8.39% at $14.26 on the last check Friday.
