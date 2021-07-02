 Skip to main content

Arcimoto Launches Pilot Program With Encinitas City To Test Electric Vehicles

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
  • Electric vehicles manufacturer Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUVis launching a joint municipal pilot program with the City of Encinitas to test the Fun Utility Vehicle, Deliverator, and Rapid Responder for use by Encinitas Lifeguards and Infrastructure and Sustainability Departments.
  • The move aligns with Mayor Catherine Blakespear’s efforts to reduce carbon pollution and advance sustainable transportation in Encinitas.
  • Throughout the 60-day pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by staff located at City Hall and the Marine Safety Division.
  • “We hope to demonstrate the practical benefits of affordable, small-footprint electric vehicles for a variety of everyday uses that will save the City time and money while furthering their sustainability goals, which are substantial,” said CEO Mark Frohnmayer. 
  • Price action: FUV shares are trading lower by 8.39% at $14.26 on the last check Friday.

