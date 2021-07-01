 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Franchise Group's The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With GHOST Lifestyle

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Share:
Franchise Group's The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With GHOST Lifestyle
  • Franchise Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, has announced a national retail partnership with GHOST, a lifestyle sports nutrition brand.
  • Under the agreement, GHOST sports nutrition products will be available at over 715 The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as on vitamineshoppe.com.
  • “As the premiere global retailer of health and wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to supporting the lifelong wellness of our customers with the most innovative brands and highest quality products,” said Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer, The Vitamin Shoppe.
  • Price action: FRG shares closed higher by 2.86% at $36.28 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRG)

The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Dun & Bradstreet, Norfolk Southern And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com