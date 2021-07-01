As Jails Move More Prisoners to Electronic Monitoring Options, Israeli-Based Technology Company Supercom Sees Steady Growth

By Mark Gilman

A combination of prison reform, cost-cutting measures and a global pandemic have put Tel Aviv, Israel-based Supercom in the right place at the right time to unveil its suite of smart devices designed to track prisoners under house arrest.

As prison systems and the governments that run them look for ways to reduce prison populations and cut budgets, global technology security company Supercom has introduced proprietary, secure Internet of Things (IoT) tracking technology, which they hope will quickly replace the clunky ankle bracelet technology of the past.

The company's electronic monitoring (EM) PureTag device is a lightweight, ergonomic bracelet that doesn't have to be charged. It communicates seamlessly with a Puretrack device built on Samsung cell phone hardware, which Supercom chose because of its technology and application program interfaces security.

"There are really only 10 companies that provide tracking devices in this space, and the incumbent technology is usually a heavy one-piece ankle unit which looks like an oversized cell phone and requires daily charging. What we've done is develop a new ankle-bracelet that is small, lightweight and utilizes our significant advancements in location technology as well as very long-term battery life," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of Supercom.

In addition to helping police and governments with a reduced-cost option to incarceration, Supercom also benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic and offered a solution to prison management seeking an EM solution for prisoners who had to be released to maintain proper social distancing outside prison. The company has also offered to various governments a unique COVID-19 quarantine solution to help fight the spread of the coronavirus over the past year.

According to a survey distributed by The Pew Charitable Trusts, the number of accused and convicted criminal offenders in the United States alone, who are supervised with ankle monitors and other GPS-system electronic tracking devices, has risen nearly 140% over a 10-year period.

As a central selling point to its EM technology, Supercom points to a $100 to $140 cost per day for an incarcerated prison versus paying the company $10 to $55 per day for house arrest, including all personnel services and fees to lease its equipment.

"We're growing very quickly in the global market and have closed 30 new contracts in the past 3 years. Government customers clearly see the benefits of our technology. We were awarded the national EM project in Finland, after winning projects in Sweden and Denmark," Trabelsi said. "We're also providing complementary services to help prisoners assimilate back into society responsibly, with the overall goal of breaking the cycle of recidivism."

The success of Supercom's IoT EM solution as well as other operational changes, has helped the company increase its gross margins by 900 basis points while reducing its operating expenses by 36% and achieving a sales win rate of 64%. The company also reported $11.9 million in revenue in 2020 with $5.6 million in profits. Supercom is not relaxing in building innovation as it has developed new features and capabilities on top of its already secured 119 technology patents.

For more information about Supercom, go to www.supercom.com.