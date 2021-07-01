 Skip to main content

Streamline Health Solns Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 10:58am   Comments
During Q1, Streamline Health Solns's (NASDAQ:STRM) reported sales totaled $2.95 million. Despite a 87.69% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $2.46 million. In Q4, Streamline Health Solns brought in $2.97 million in sales but lost $1.31 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Streamline Health Solns's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Streamline Health Solns posted an ROCE of -0.08%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Streamline Health Solns is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Streamline Health Solns's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Streamline Health Solns reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.07/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

