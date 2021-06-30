 Skip to main content

Arcimoto Partners With Lightning Motorcycles To Develop Electric Tilting Motorcycle

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUVannounced a partnership with Lightning Motorcycles to develop the fastest tilting three-wheel motorcycle in the world.
  • Arcimoto will use its patented Tilting Motor Works TRiO tilting trike technology.
  • TRiO allows the rider to lean naturally, maintaining performance and the thrill of the ride while increasing safety, stability, and confidence. 
  • The prototype collaboration trike is expected to be unveiled at the ‘FUV and Friends Summer Showcase’ to take place at the Portland International Raceway on July 26.
  • “From the moment I met Richard Hatfield and saw the Lightning for myself at Bonneville, I knew there was the potential to create an electric trike unlike anything in the history of motorcycles,” said Bob Mighell, Arcimoto’s Chief Tilting Officer.
  • Price action: FUV shares are trading lower by 2.95% at $17.08 on the last check Wednesday.

