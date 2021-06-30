Leidos Bags $2.5B NASA Contract
- Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) won a $2.5 billion 10-year Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide telecommunications, cloud, and data center services across all of the agency's centers and facilities.
- Leidos aims to support NASA'S mission of returning to the moon, exploring the universe, and continuing to learn more about its planet, Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos said. Leidos aims to provide communication, data center, cloud, and cybersecurity services to NASA to enable mission-critical operations further.
- Price action: LDOS shares traded higher by 0.10% at $101.03 on the last check Wednesday.
