 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leidos Bags $2.5B NASA Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
Leidos Bags $2.5B NASA Contract
  • Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOSwon a $2.5 billion 10-year Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide telecommunications, cloud, and data center services across all of the agency's centers and facilities.
  • Leidos aims to support NASA'S mission of returning to the moon, exploring the universe, and continuing to learn more about its planet, Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos said. Leidos aims to provide communication, data center, cloud, and cybersecurity services to NASA to enable mission-critical operations further.
  • Price action: LDOS shares traded higher by 0.10% at $101.03 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LDOS)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Leidos Holdings
Leidos Bags $950M Multiyear Air Force's ISR Contract
Where Leidos Holdings Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2021
Leidos Holdings Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com