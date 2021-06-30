 Skip to main content

Radware, Acantho Extended Partnership Over Cloud Web Application Security Protection To Businesses In Italy
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 3:45pm   Comments
Radware, Acantho Extended Partnership Over Cloud Web Application Security Protection To Businesses In Italy
  • Radware Ltd (NASDAQ: RDWR) and Hera Group telecom subsidiary Acantho expanded partnership to provide cloud web application security protection to enterprise customers in Italy.
  • Acantho has also upgraded its infrastructure with Radware's hybrid DDoS protection with a combination of DefensePro solutions and Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection, which offers on-demand cloud DDoS service deployment.
  • Acantho will now offer Radware's Cloud WAF service, including Bot Manager, to enterprise customers to enhance service and application security.
  • Due to the rapid shift to the hybrid cloud and higher risk of sophisticated attacks, Acantho enhanced its Radware cloud security solutions to provide customers the flexibility, scalability, and visibility they need to grow and protect their businesses, Radware VP Haim Zelikovsky said.
  • Price action: RDWR shares traded lower by 0.81% at $30.75 on the last check Wednesday.

