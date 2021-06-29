Enphase Introduces Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
- Solar and storage systems provider Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) launched its Encharge battery storage system in Germany, marking the product's first expansion outside the U.S. market.
- The Encharge battery storage system offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to 42kWh, along with the option to upgrade and expand through the system's lifetime.
- It will help meet installer and homeowner needs for a safe and reliable all-in-one solution.
- Homeowners can also use the Enphase Enlighten mobile app to intelligently manage their solar energy in Self-Consumption Mode to minimize electricity from the grid, saving energy bills.
- Enphase offers an all-in-one solution, which allows German homes to optimize their energy usage and reduce their overall energy bill, said Enphase GM Peter van Berkel. The company planned to expand to other European markets in the coming months.
- Price action: ENPH shares traded lower by 1.26% at $185.96 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
