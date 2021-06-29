 Skip to main content

Kuke Music Authorizes $1M Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Kuke Music Authorizes $1M Share Buyback
  • AI-based music company Kuke Music Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: KUKEboard approved a share buyback program of up to $1 million American depositary shares (ADSs) through Dec. 31, 2021.
  • It plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.
  • The company held $35.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Kuke’s first quarter FY21 revenue increased by 85% year-on-year to $1.7 million from robust smart music education revenue growth partially offset by licensing and subscription revenue decline. EPS loss was $(0.08).
  • Price action: KUKE shares traded higher by 2.14% at $5.24 on the last check Tuesday.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Tech Media

