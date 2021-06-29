Kuke Music Authorizes $1M Share Buyback
- AI-based music company Kuke Music Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: KUKE) board approved a share buyback program of up to $1 million American depositary shares (ADSs) through Dec. 31, 2021.
- It plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.
- The company held $35.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Kuke’s first quarter FY21 revenue increased by 85% year-on-year to $1.7 million from robust smart music education revenue growth partially offset by licensing and subscription revenue decline. EPS loss was $(0.08).
- Price action: KUKE shares traded higher by 2.14% at $5.24 on the last check Tuesday.
