Appharvest Joins Russell 2000 index
- Agriculture Technology company Appharvest Inc (NASDAQ: APPH) has been added to the Russell 2000 index, effective Monday, June 28.
- “As we focus on operational excellence and delivering on our targets, inclusion in the Russell 2000 will help carry our message to more investors as we work to build out our network of 12 high-tech indoor farms by the end of 2025,” said CEO Jonathan Webb.
- Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a global index provider which determines membership by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
- Price action: APPH shares are trading lower by 4.5% at $15.8 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.