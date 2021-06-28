CarLotz Opens Three New Hubs Across US
- Used vehicle retailer CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has opened three new hubs across the country.
- The hubs, located in Bakersfield, California, Clearwater, Florida, and Highland Park, Illinois, bring the total open hubs to 15.
- “I am grateful to our teammates who worked with incredible determination to ensure these three hubs open in one day -- all in different time zones,” said CEO Michael Bor.
- Price action: LOTZ shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $5.58 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.