CarLotz Opens Three New Hubs Across US

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
  • Used vehicle retailer CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZhas opened three new hubs across the country.
  • The hubs, located in Bakersfield, California, Clearwater, Florida, and Highland Park, Illinois, bring the total open hubs to 15.
  • “I am grateful to our teammates who worked with incredible determination to ensure these three hubs open in one day -- all in different time zones,” said CEO Michael Bor.
  • Price action: LOTZ shares are trading lower by 0.71% at $5.58 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

